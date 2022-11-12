Meta intends to discontinue its Portal and wristwatch programmes

San Francisco (The Hawk): As the firm cut 11,000 workers, Meta planned to discontinue its two undisclosed smartwatch projects as well as its video calling smart display "Portal".

According to The Verge, the Meta executives revealed at an online meeting that the business intended to discontinue both Portal and the wearables.

Along with the other two smartwatches that were in the early and intermediate stages of development, the tech giant also abandoned its intentions to sell Portal video calling gear to other companies.

The most advanced smartwatch, code-named "Milan," was reportedly discreetly delayed by Meta in June. Milan was scheduled to debut in spring 2023 for approximately $349 and was likely to have two built-in cameras for video communications.

Meta has made plans to introduce a new consumer-grade virtual reality headset in 2019.

The new high-end VR headset will give high-resolution mixed reality to integrate virtual things into the physical environment surrounding the users, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated during the company's earnings call.

In the next years, Zuckerberg stated, "our goal for the Quest Pro series was to enable more and more people to get their job done in virtual and mixed reality even better than they could on PCs."

