Mehbooba Mufti leaves her Srinagar official residence

Srinagar (The Hawk): Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), moved to a private home outside of Srinagar, J&K, on Monday after leaving her official residence there.

Mehbooba Mufti had received a warning from the authorities to leave the high-security Gupkar Road home in Srinagar that she had been living in ever since she was became the state's chief minister.

According to a PDP spokeswoman, "She has moved to a private house in the Khimber neighbourhood on the outskirts of Srinagar city."

According to accounts, her sister owns the home in the Khimber neighbourhood where the former Chief Minister moved today.

The government had reportedly offered Mufti an other place to stay in Srinagar, but she turned it down.

