Meghalaya: In a new twist, Conrad Sangma gets support of UDP, PDF

Shillong: United Democratic Party (UDP) — that emerged as the second-largest, on Sunday extended its support to the NPP for the next government formation in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. This came as a huge shock to the Trinamool Congress and the Congress, who had been looking for ways for an alternate formation to keep Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) out of power.

Metbah Lyndoh, the president of UDP that bagged 11 seats to finish second behind the NPP (26), in a letter to Conrad Sangma mentioned: “Congratulations on your party’s performance, resulting in the resounding victory. In light of the people’s mandate, I on behalf of the parliamentary party of the United Democratic Party, do hereby extend support for government formation.”

The UDP was also a partner in the previous NPP-led government in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Front (PDF) joined the UDP to support the NPP. PDF had been in talks with Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma for an alternative formation.

As a result of these new developments, the NPP enjoys the backing of 45 of the state's 60 Assembly members.

The election took place on February 27, and the results were released on March 2.—Inputs from Agencies