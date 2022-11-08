Meeting with Russian Foreign Minister to discuss regional issues and the global situation: Jaishankar

Moscow (The Hawk): On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had bilateral meetings in which they discussed both the general state of the world and particular regional issues.

Jaishankar, who had just arrived in Moscow for a two-day visit, said in his opening remarks at their meeting that "there have been strong and continuing contacts between our administrations at all levels."

"Our meeting is focused on evaluating our relationships and exchanging viewpoints on the state of the world and what it means for our different interests.

"Covid, the global economy has suffered from trade problems. On top of that, we are now witnessing the effects of the situation in Ukraine, he continued.

In terms of bilateral relations, Jaishankar stated at the meeting, "Our goal is to construct a contemporary, balanced, mutually beneficial, and long-term engagement."

Terrorism and climate change, he added, are "more persistent concerns that both have a disruptive effect on growth and prosperity."

He continued by saying that in a world that is becoming more multipolar and rebalanced, India and Russia interact with one another.

Jaishankar said, "We do so as two polities that have enjoyed incredibly steady, time-tested friendship.

Prior to this, Lavrov visited New Delhi in April of this year while Jaishankar last travelled to Russia in July of 2021.

