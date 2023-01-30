Meet Kashmir's Self-Taught Artist Whose Insta Page Of Artworks Is A Hit

Srinagar: In the contemporary world, you will find most of the youth making excuses for remaining unemployed. But not Khazin Munir, who despite being a doctoral student in law, earns her bread through calligraphy and other art and craft forms.

Munir, a self-taught artist from Srinagar, is the proud owner of the venture 'KAAMEKAAR', which is basically an Instagram page, where she showcases her artistic skills in calligraphy, wall-hangings, umbrellas, customised kangris etc., attracting many online customers to her artworks.

She said KAAMEKAAR is more of passion than a simple social media page to her. When she started the page, she was not really hopeful that it will work, but her artistic skills have been attracting scores of people.

"I have been very lucky to have got an audience who always admire me, support me and love me. I started it as a page for calligraphy, but gradually it became a multi-art page where you can customise calligraphies, wall-hangings, chocolate bouquets, nail and thread art, customised paper bags, gift wrapping, needle work art, small goody baskets, customised kangris etc.," she said.

"Basically, if you want to gift something different to someone or want something special for yourself, we have got your back," Munir added.

Munir, who hails from the Sanat Nagar area in Srinagar, is presently pursuing her PhD in law from the University of Kashmir. In the past, art was just a hobby for her. When she started her Instagram page three years back, she was busy completing her masters.

She said the page was started on the basis of hit and trial method. Her siblings pressurised her to do so, as they were keen to see the response of the general public. Within a few days of launching the page, Munir got her first order and since then has been no looking back.

With time, she realised that her hobby was making her stress-free and forget the many challenges in life.

"Art for many is just a stroke on paper or just a hanging on the wall, but for me art is strength, medium of expression, happiness, perfection and a way of life," she said.

Munir completed her schooling from the Presentation Convent School till 10th and then from the Mallinson School till 12th. She did not have a passion for art in her school days, but with time she began to develop a special liking for the creative form.

"I was not that artistic in school, but with time my personality made its way to the outer world. When I was doing my BA LLB, I used to participated in many competitions, both state and national-level. I won many prizes, which included some cash price also. I have represented the Kashmir University in many inter-varsity competitions at the national level," she said.

Munir belongs to a well-educated family. Her father retired as the chief architect of Kashmir. Her sister is also an architect.

"I never thought of doing a small business or starting something like this, because I didn't have a business background. But destiny has different things stored for me, and I am very happy for that," she said.

Munir draws inspiration from her parents.

"I have seen my father work day and night, creating unique designs for his clients. He is a pioneer in his profession and I just wanted to adapt the mechanism which he has created for himself. I draw much of the motivation from him," she said.

Munir, who has worked on several projects so far, said every project is interesting and special to her.

But her friend's wedding decor, which had umbrellas, nikah potlis, backdrops, mehndi trays etc., nail and thread art at her father's office and mandala art on a 12 feet wall are few of her artistic works that are very close to her heart.

She also said that digitalisation has made things easy and accessible.

"On a click of a button, one can now order any stuff. This gives a content creator and an artist a platform to showcase his/her work, get appreciation and last but not the least, earn a livelihood because job opportunities are very few now," she said.

"After three years of continuous hard work, people have started recognising my Insta page... I get so many overwhelming messages from people now. Some praise my work while some compliment my patience. I feel elated to receive such messages, which motivate me to work harder in order to brush up my skills," Munir concludes. —IANS