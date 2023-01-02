Mayawati Extends Best Wishes To Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of UP Leg Of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday extended best wishes to Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will restart after the break from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

She also thanked Gandhi for his letter inviting her to join the yatra.

"Best wishes for the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" and thanks to Rahul Gandhi for his letter inviting to join the yatra," Mayawati tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march. Starting from the southern states, the yatra moved to Rajasthan and Delhi ahead of the break. After the break, the yatra will resume on January 3 from Uttar Pradesh and then enter Haryana.

The yatra will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, after the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is to culminate in Srinagar on January 26, the Congress is gearing up to launch the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign, which is aimed at spreading the message of the yatra across the country.

According to sources, the former Congress national president has entrusted sister and AICC national general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the responsibility of leading the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign across the country, with a special focus on women.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress will launch a two-month 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Campaign'. As part of this initiative, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead foot marches and rallies with women members in every state capital to spread the message of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'."

Sources further informed that Priyanka will lead a wave of marches with women cadres in March, focussing on rising inflation and its impact on the public, especially the middle class. Other issues related to women will also be a top rallying point.

While the Congress campaign, with Priyanka as its face, is aimed at wooing women voters, who comprise roughly half of the country's population; she will also lead a massive women's rally where she will unveil a separate party manifesto for the opposite sex. —ANI