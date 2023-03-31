Markets end FY23 strong; Sensex Nifty rally over 2% on strong global trends

Mumbai: After Friday's solid trends in global markets and heavy purchasing in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices both completed the last trading day of the 2022-23 fiscal year with nearly a two percent increase.

The stock market's upward trend was bolstered by the influx of new foreign investment.

The BSE Sensex, which tracks 30 major stocks, soared 1,031.43 points, or 1.78 percent, to close at 58,991.52. It gained 1,108.38 points (1.91%) today, closing at 59,068.47.—Inputs from Agencies