Many efforts by Centre and Kerala Govt help masses: Mandaviya

New Delhi: On Saturday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the inauguration of a super speciality block at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode, where he spoke about the many ways in which the federal government is collaborating with the state of Kerala to improve health care for its citizens.

With the slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvaas, Sabka Prayaas," the federal government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special attention to the comprehensive development of Kerala, the minister added.

The completion of the super specialty block at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode, which was established under phase III of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), is an excellent example of this thriving cooperative federalism between the Union government and the state government, he said.—Inputs from Agencies