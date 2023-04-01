Mansukh Mandaviya Lays Foundation Stone Of 500 Bedded Hospital In Dehradun

Dehradun: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya on Friday virtually laid the foundation stone of 4 health projects in Dehradun which includes 500 bedded Hospital at New Block in Doon Medical College, Dehradun, and three 50 bedded Critical Care Blocks at Rudraprayag, Nainital and Srinagar.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Dhan Singh Rawat, Health Minister, Uttarakhand and Ganesh Joshi, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Uttarakhand, Rajya Laxmi Shah, Member of Parliament from Uttarakhand and Naresh Bansal, Member of Parliament from Uttarakhand were also present in the ceremony held in Dehradun.

Earlier on Thursday, Dr Mandaviya visited the Malari village in Chamoli district to review the Vibrant Village Programme and other development projects in Malari and nearby areas. Before departing for Malari, he also inspected the Jan Aushadi Kendra in Dehradun and interacted with health workers and beneficiaries there.

Appreciating the commitment of the Uttarakhand govt towards the health sector, the Union Health Minister stated that "The Government of Uttarakhand is speeding up the work in the health sector, where a total of 14 critical care blocks are being constructed, 7 under the PM-ABHIM scheme and 7 under ECRP-II".

"Through these initiatives, better health facilities for emergency care will be easily available to the general public living in remote areas of the mountainous region", he further stated.

He also paid respects to the hard work being put in by ITBP personnel on borders under difficult circumstances.

Dr Mandaviya took to Twitter and said, "Got an opportunity to spend time in the camp at Malari village and interacted with the jawans. ITBP personnel are deployed in our defence in the most difficult of circumstances. I salute the hard work and sacrifice of these soldiers. Jai Hind!".

Union Minister Mandaviya is on a visit to Uttarakhand where he also participated in the foundation laying program of various health schemes with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the state. —ANI