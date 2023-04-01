Mansukh Mandaviya Health At AIIMS Rishikesh For Surprise Inspection

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inspected the AIIMS hospital on Friday night. During this, he interacted with the patients admitted to the emergency of the hospital and inquired about the health facilities being provided by AIIMS. He held a meeting with AIIMS officials before leaving for Delhi on Saturday morning and gave necessary directions to strengthen the institute's health facilities.

Returning from Chamoli to Dehradun, Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached AIIMS Rishikesh on Friday night. While conducting a surprise inspection regarding the hospital arrangements here, he inquired about the well-being of the patients admitted to AIIMS's Trauma Center and Medicine Emergency. After reaching the institute's hostel, he physically inspected the food arrangements in the mess and discussed tea with the medical students. He asked the mess staff to promote dishes and make food from coarse grains instead of Maggi and avoid junk food.

On Saturday morning, the Union Minister held a meeting with the officials of AIIMS and gave them necessary guidelines with instructions regarding hospital arrangements and other schemes of the institute. Earlier, while welcoming the Union Minister, AIIMS Executive Director Prof. Meenu Singh share the subjects related to various schemes of the institute. Prof. Meenu Singh also apprised the Union Minister about the various activities being conducted by the institute.

During this, Health and Education Minister of Uttarakhand Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Executive Director of the Institute Prof. Meenu Singh, Dean Academics Prof. Jaya Chaturvedi, Medical Superintendent Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Faculty of Medicine Emergency Dr. Subrahmanyam, Faculty of Trauma Emergency Dr. Neeraj Kumar, Dr. Vinod, Financial Advisor Lt. Col. Siddharth, Law Officer Pradeep Chandra Pandey, Superintending Engineer Lt. Col. Rajesh Juyal and other officers were present.

