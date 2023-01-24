Mandhana, Harmanpreet score half-centuries as India win

East London (South Africa): India won the Women's T20I Tri-Series match against West Indies by a score of 56 runs, with both Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur scoring outstanding unbeaten half-centuries.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, India got off to a terrific start, reaching 167 for 2 in 20 overs. To pull out a second consecutive victory in the series, they then held their opponents to 111 for four.

Openers Yastika Bhatia and Mandhana put up 33 runs together before Bhatia was out by off-spinner Karishma Ramharack for 18 with only one delivery left in the power play.—Inputs from Agencis