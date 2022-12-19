Mandaviya takes part in the NBEMS cyclothon

New Delhi (The Hawk): Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, took part in a cyclothon held in this city on Monday and was sponsored by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The "Save Earth, Save Life" cycle rally started at Nirman Bhawan and travelled through Kartavya Path.

This early winter morning cyclothon included a number of cycling aficionados and was intended to promote physical activity.

Mandaviya, the cyclothon's leader, exhorted participants to use bicycles to advance their physical fitness.

He was grateful for the attendees' enthusiasm in showing up to the awareness rally despite the bitter cold.

"A bicycle can make a significant contribution to addressing environmental challenges because it produces no pollution. On a wide scale, cycles are used in many affluent nations. It is referred to as a poor man's car in India. Our goal should be to make this into a car for the wealthy. Instead of "fashion," it should be "passion," "Mandaviya stated at the time.

"Let's include cycling in our lives for a healthy and green Earth."

Mandaviya emphasised the value of riding and exercise in her statement "Exercise should be ingrained in our life for both physical and emotional advantages. Many non-communicable and lifestyle diseases are known to be prevented by engaging in physical activity ".

The NBEMS "Go-Green" initiative and proactive participation in health promotion and environmental protection were also praised by the health minister.

Abhijat Sheth, the president of NBEMS, and other members of the governing body accompanied Mandaviya.

The NBEMS officers and personnel also took part.

(Inputs from Agencies)