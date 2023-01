New Delhi: On the occasion of Republic Day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine, iNCOVACC.

The first intranasal vaccine made in India was launched at Mandaviya's house.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- had received the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval in November for restricted emergency use among adults as a heterologous booster dose.—Inputs from Agencies