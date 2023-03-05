Mandaviya Reviews Conduct Of NEET PG Examination By Undertaking Surprise Visit To NEET PG Centre At Patiala

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya made a surprise visit to NEET PG Centre at Patiala to review the security arrangements and conduct of examination at the exam centre. He also met and interacted with the parents of the candidates. This is the first time that the Union Health Minister has visited a National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) exam centre while the examination is ongoing.

Congratulating the students appearing for the NEET PG exam, the Union Health Minister said that he is satisfied with the arrangements at the examination centre. “I had the opportunity to interact with parents of students during my visit at the Patiala Exam centre. I wish them all the best for the exam today”.

NEET PG 2023 is being conducted by NBEMS on computer based platform for 2,08,898 candidates at 902 examination centres spread across 277 cities. As a part of zero tolerance policy of NBEMS for use of unfair means, strict vigilance is being observed at all the examination centres, including but not limited to biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, document verification, mobile phone jammers, etc.

Dr. Abhijat Sheth, President NBEMS, is monitoring the conduct of the NEET PG from the command centre setup at Ahmedabad. A team of 90 members headed is making surprise visits at various test centres. This team has Governing body members of NBEMS, NBEMS officers and representatives of TCS.

A command center has been setup at Dwarka office of NBEMS to monitor the conduct of NEET PG and resolve the issues of candidates appearing in the exam. The purpose is to ensure that NEET-PG is conducted smoothly on pan India basis. The command center is also receiving live feeds from various test centres. Police check post and medical assistance room have also been setup at Dwarka office of NBEMS as a part of emergency response team.

A Surveillance Command Centre is setup at Mumbai by TCS, manned by 10 associates with state-of-the-art technology. Keeping in view the sensitivity for NEET PG exam, a dedicated security command centre is set up at Patna. Regional Command centres have also been setup to monitor operational parameters to ensure that the exam commences & finishes on time. TCS iON is monitoring the conduct of this examination. A 25 TCS team members is also available at the Command Centre established at NBEMS. Many centres are getting monitored through live CCTV as well. All the state governments have been informed to provide adequate security and uninterrupted power supply at all the exam centres. The NEET PG successfully started at 09:00 AM at 896 centres and got completed at 12:30PM today.