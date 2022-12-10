Man who was assaulted in Delhi dies from his wounds

New Delhi (The Hawk): The police announced on Friday that a 30-year-old unidentified guy who was found unconscious with numerous damage marks on his body in the Sindhora Kalan neighbourhood of north Delhi has died as a result of the wounds.

According to the authorities, there were numerous injury marks on the face and head of the victim, while some bricks with blood stains were also located on the area.

Police believe that a group of males beat him.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), at Sarai Rohilla police station, a report of an unconscious man with a head injury who was laying close to Sindhora Kalan was received on Friday at around 8.35 a.m.

"An unconscious person was found laying on the pavement when a police crew arrived at the scene. He was transported right away to Deep Chand Bandhu hospital, where he passed away while receiving treatment for his wounds "the officer stated.

"Subzi Mandi Mortuary has preserved the deceased's body. The crime team examined the scene of the crime and took possession of the evidence. An FIR under section 302 of the IPC has been launched, and efforts are being made to identify the dead "the source said.

Police teams are also looking through CCTV footage in the vicinity to determine how the crimes were committed and to find the offenders.

