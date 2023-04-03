Man kills elder brother over two-inch land in Bihar

Patna: A man killed his older brother over a property dispute in Bihar's Kishanganj district, an official said Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in the Rahmat Pada area within the jurisdiction of the Kochadhaman police station. Nashim Alam (42) is the name of the deceased.

According to the investigation, Naushad Alam, the accused, and his older brother Nashim Alam got into a property dispute over a two-inch strip of land. They had a fight first thing on Sunday morning. The villagers, though, stepped in to diffuse the situation.

However, Naushad returned in the evening and attacked Nashim with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot.

"After committing the crime, Naushad fled from the village. We have registered a FIR based on the statement of the deceased person's wife. Raids are on to nab Naushad," said an officer from the Kochadhaman police station.—Inputs from Agencies