Man killed by a knife in Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a horrifying occurrence, a 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed last night in Badarpur, Delhi, in front of witnesses who were both locals and bystanders.

On social media, the incident that was caught on CCTV is trending.

In the video, two men are seen beating Keshav with sticks in the Tajpur Pahadi neighbourhood of Badarpur. The 30-year-old is shown being stabbed by the third man.

The CCTV footage then shows the accused leaving the area.

While others watch as the victim is beaten and then stabbed, several people can be seen nonchalantly wandering through the lane. No one steps in to break up the brawl or attempt to save the victim.

Later, Keshav was taken by ambulance to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where upon arrival, according to officials, he was pronounced dead.

The three guys, according to the police, have been detained, and a knife that was reportedly used in the crime has been found in their hands.

After a furious dispute between the accused and Keshav last week, they decided to punish him, according to the police.

"Vicky and Kohinoor had previously been parties to various criminal proceedings. The third suspect is a juvenile "according to a police official.

He added that Keshav has a criminal past.

