Man in UP stoned to death over petty issue

Bareilly (The Hawk): According to authorities, a frightening occurrence occurred when a local merchant was stoned to death for telling a young man not to repeatedly honk his horn in the neighbourhood.

The 55-year-old trader was viciously attacked in his home by the accused and his associates with bricks and stones, and they then abandoned him to perish.

Laiq Ahmad passed away in a private hospital after suffering severe head injuries.

Mohammed Ali (24), who was riding his bike through the neighbourhood at a fast speed while blowing a hooter horn, was involved in the incident in the Abbas Nagar neighbourhood under the Bahedi police circle.

Tired of the excessive noise, Laiq left his home and urged Ali not to use the horn and to drive carefully because nearby children were playing.

Ali interpreted it as a "insult" and came back two hours later with a group of unknown males. He stormed into Laiq's home, hurled stones at him, and allegedly hit him in the head with a brick after that.

Shravan Kumar, a station house officer (SHO) in Bahedi, stated on Wednesday, "While we await a complaint from the victim's family, we have apprehended the prime suspect, Mohammad Ali. He was riding his bike with a hooter trumpet. After the autopsy, the family received Laiq's body."

