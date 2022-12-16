Man from UP kills a toddler, lynched by villagers

Bulandshahr, UP (The Hawk): In this district's Saujhana Jhaya village, a one and a half year old toddler was hacked to death by an alcoholic.

The accused, known as Kaju, alais Kishanpal, brought the kid to a cane field as he was outside playing and then hacked him to death.

When the minor's family started looking for him, they discovered his dead in the field and the suspect nearby.

When the locals tried to stop him, the accused stabbed them with a knife.

According to Bulandshahr's Superintendent of Police (SP), Surendra Nath Tiwari, Kishanpal was beaten by the villagers before police arrived and took him to the local hospital.

"On the basis of the allegation submitted by the child's relatives, a case under section 302 (murder) has been initiated against the accused. But on Thursday, while receiving therapy, he passed away," SP stated.

After a post-mortem, the body of the minor was given to the family, according to the police.

According to the SP, the accused's family has been notified and his body has been sent for a post-mortem.

(Inputs from Agencies)