Man arrested with 18 kg gold bricks at Chandigarh airport

Chandigarh: A guy was apprehended and 18 bricks of pure gold weighing 1 kilogram each (a total of 18 kilogram) worth Rs 10,28,16,000 were recovered from his hands by customs officers at the Chandigarh airport, according to a statement released by a customs official on Saturday.

According to the official, the suspect, who flew into Chandigarh from Dubai on an IndiGo flight, was detained on the basis of passenger profiling after arriving in the city. The officer stated that the gold bricks had been seized in accordance with Section 110 of the Customs Act, and that the passenger had been placed under custody in accordance with Section 104 of the Act.—Inputs from Agencies