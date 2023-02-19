Man Offers Beer To Kanwariyas, Arrested

Aligarh: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has been arrested after a video of him distributing beer to Kanwariya pilgrims (people who participate in the auspicious Kanwar Yatra are called Kanwariyas) went viral on social media.

The Aligarh police arrested the man, identified as Yogesh.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Aligarh, a motorcycle, and 14 beer cans were seized from the man. "The Excise Department is also taking action against the liquor outlet owner for selling beer in excess quantity to a person," CO Aligarh said. 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by Lord Shiva's devotees in which devotees are known as 'Kanwariyas' visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of the Ganges and then worship the God with the same water.

