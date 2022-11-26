Man's tongue was severed after he was murdered in Bihar

Patna (The Hawk): In the West Champaran region of Bihar, a man was allegedly beaten to death on Thursday night and then had his tongue cut off and taken away.

In the Majholia police station, a FIR has been filed against eight fugitive individuals.

The person who passed away has been identified as Dineshwar Rai, who was Madan Mohan Rai's brother and the former sarpanch of the hamlet.

Dineshwar had gone to a "Shradh" ritual, the police claimed. He was killed when the accused people beat him with iron rods when he got home and cut off the power to the entire village.

"It appears that the event is the result of a property dispute. The man died from his injuries after being brought to Majholia's primary health centre. Eight people have been named in a FIR, according to K.M. Singh, the investigating officer.

(Inputs from Agencies)