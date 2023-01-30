Mamata gives Amartya Sen land document, denies unauthorised possession accusation

Bolpur (WB): In response to claims of "unauthorised occupation" levelled against Nobel laureate Amartya Sen by Visva-Bharati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday turned over land-related paperwork to him, saying, "no one can question him" going forward.

Banerjee, who arrived in Bolpur in the afternoon, paid a visit to Sen at his home, where he defended his reputation and called the allegations against him "baseless."

The Prime Minister also revealed that the Nobel laureate will be provided with "Z+ category" protection in the future.—Inputs from Agencies