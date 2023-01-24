Making IB, RAW reports public a matter of grave concern: Rijiju on SC collegium resolutions

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Supreme Court collegium's release of parts of sensitive reports from the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing was "a matter of grave concern." He claimed that if intelligence agency employees had to "think twice" about keeping their work secret, they would do a better job for the country.

"It will have an implication," he remarked. The minister was replying to questions over the release last week of Supreme Court collegium resolutions that included excerpts from the IB and RAW reports on some names recommended by the top court for appointment as high court judges. Parts of these findings have already been made public by the SC collegium, but this is the first time the government has responded.

This month, the collegium had already rejected the intelligence inputs while reiterating the names to the government.—Inputs from Agencies