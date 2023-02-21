Major NIA crackdown on nexus between gangsters, terrorists, drug mafia; 76 locations in 8 states raided

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 76 locations across eight states on Tuesday, seizing a large cache of arms and ammunition and cash to the tune of Rs 1.5 crores as part of a crackdown on the nexus between gangsters, terrorist groups, and drug-smugglers based in foreign countries like Pakistan and Canada.

According to a spokeswoman for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), three files had been filed with the NIA since August 2022, prompting the raids.

An official spokesperson said that a number of people, including some Kabbadi players, have been identified in these cases and are being charged with terrorism and other crimes, such as targeted killings and extortion of leading businessmen and professionals.—Inputs from Agencies