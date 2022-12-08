Mainpuri's victory is solely due to sympathy for Mulayam

Lucknow (The Hawk): On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh chapter of the BJP claimed that the SP's victory in Mainpuri was the result of a sympathy wave following Mulayam Singh Yadav's passing.

Alok Awasthi, a spokesman for the BJP, claimed that the SP leaders emotionally engaged the electorate by bringing up memories of Mulayam Singh during the campaign.

Former state minister Mohsin Raza claimed that "parivarwad" is to blame for the Mainpuri outcome.

He declared, "This family comes together when it suits them, then falls apart again."

Shivpal Yadav was previously referred to as a "chunavi chacha" by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who also predicted that he would be removed from office once more after the elections.

(Inputs from Agencies)