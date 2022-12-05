Maha ministers will visit K'taka, while Kannada protestors will throng Belagavi over a border dispute

Bengaluru (The Hawk): As a result of Maharashtra ministers announcing their visit to the border city on Tuesday, the border dispute in Belagavi, Karnataka, has intensified. In contrast, the Kannada organisations have urged the workers to travel to Belagavi in order to block their entry into the state.

In this regard, Karnataka Rakshna Vedike called a conference and said that on Monday night, 100 trucks will depart from Bengaluru for Belagavi, carrying Kannada activists. In a same manner, Kannada activists from various districts will arrive there.

The Kannada organisations have issued a warning that they will not permit the Maharashtra ministers to enter Karnataka, putting the governing BJP administration in a difficult situation. The Maharashtra ministers had been urged not to travel to the state at this time by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He also made a suggestion that if they still come, action might be taken.

The Kannada organisations have made the decision to have a sizable demonstration in Belagavi and the surrounding districts. Bengaluru would also host rallies in opposition to the ministers from Maharashtra's visit.

The Maharashtra ministers who are scheduled to visit Belagavi, according to the Kannada activists, would make provocative remarks. The peace between Kannad and the Marathi people would be destroyed by them. They have additionally pleaded with the state's governing BJP to deny them entry. They have requested that you either arrest them or send them back.

In the event that the government permits the Maharashtra ministers to enter, the Kannada activists will not permit them to do so, according to T.A. Narayana Gowda, the President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. Numerous Kannada organisations have warned the Karnataka state government that if the Maha ministers are allowed into the state, they will not be held accountable for any consequences.

A letter inviting the Maharashtra ministers to Belagavi city had been sent by the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES), a political organisation in Karnataka fighting for the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra.

The appeal was addressed to Chandrakanth Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, the coordinating ministers chosen by the Maharashtra coalition government of the BJP and Shiv Sena. According to the submission, a conversation about the border dispute was necessary. The submission received excellent feedback from both ministers, who also promised to visit Belagavi on December 6.

(Inputs from Agencies)