Maha honours the martyrs, victims, and survivors of the 26/11 attacks

Mumbai (The Hawk): On Saturday, Maharashtra took a moment to honour and remember the 166 martyrs and victims of the terrorist attacks on November 26, which rocked the whole world 14 years ago.

At the 26/11 Police Memorial in south Mumbai, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and others presented floral tributes.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hotel Taj Mahal & Palace, Hotel Trident-Oberoi, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, and other locations that were targeted also had similar solemn memorial services.

10 Pakistani terrorists entered Mumbai late on November 26, 2008, via the Arabian Sea route, and for the next 60 hours they carried out several acts of mayhem across a limited 5-sq.-km radius.

9 of the heavily armed desperadoes were slain, and 166 persons overall, including foreigners and security professionals, were also killed.

The only terrorist captured alive, early on November 27, hours after they began the attacks, was the gun-toting Ajmal Amir Kasab. He was tried, sentenced to death, and executed on November 21, 2012.

