Magh Mela in UP will see the closure of 18 factories to reduce pollution

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): During the six "Shahi Snans" of the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj, which starts next month, 18 factories in Kanpur, including tanneries, would remain closed.

In order to preserve the Ganga clean in advance of the next Magh Mela, instructions have been issued to block the flow of effluents from 18 companies in the area.

The residual waste produced during the production of leather goods in these industries is treated and then dumped directly into the drains. The Noon River is largely related to these drains either directly or indirectly. This tainted water eventually gets to the Rind River, where it merges with the Yamuna River before meeting again at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

The Regional Officer Pollution Control Board also gave a copy of the order to the factory owners.

The roster chart for these factories' closure has also been published.

It might be recalled that the industries had to close down for the 2019 Kumbh Mela.

