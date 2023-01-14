Madras Dyslexia Association To Organize National Symposium 2023 At IIT Madras

Chennai (The Hawk): Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA), a non-profit founded by parents of children with dyslexia, is organizing National Symposium 2023 at the IIT Madras campus on 21st and 22nd January 2023. The Symposium will focus on Best practices in the intervention for children with Specific Learning Disabilities.

It is intended to highlight a need-based multi-pronged approach to intervention for special children. This approach is essential to enable children with dyslexia to internalize, practice and adopt the coping strategies. Interventions in silos are ineffective and they need to be in-sync and administered regularly with a system of feedback to make need-based changes.

The symposium is open to everyone interested in providing meaningful support to children with dyslexia.

The Madras Dyslexia Association was founded by Mr. D. Chandrasekhar, who belongs to the 1970 batch of B.Tech (Metallurgical and Material Engineering) at IIT Madras and is a first-generation entrepreneur. He was presented the Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Madras in 2009.

Highlighting the important aspects of National Symposium 2023, Mr. D. Chandrashekar, President, Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA), said, “As the MDA celebrates our 30 years in the service towards children with dyslexia and their stakeholders, we are glad to bring to the people, the experts to share the best practices to facilitate optimal intervention. Children with dyslexia are endowed with many strengths pros and are capable of achieving success in many areas. Let's work together to enable them to develop into productive individuals.”

Experts with wide and deep practical experience are being invited to address the National Symposium 2023 to create an understanding of the influencing factors, challenges and solutions. Ms. Geetha Santha Ram, Director, SpLD Assessment Services, English Language and Literacy Division and Staff Professional Development Division, Singapore Dyslexia Association (DAS), would give the keynote address. Speakers include doctors, occupational therapists and experts in the field of play, parenting and emotional wellness.

School principals, teachers, special educators and parents have been registering for the symposium with a view to understanding the importance of a multi-pronged approach. Many of the stakeholders have plans to integrate these learnings with teaching-learning practices followed at their respective schools.

Dyslexia is a hidden neurobiological condition that manifests as difficulties in academic skills despite average to above average IQ and strengths in many areas like out-of-the-box thinking. Structured, multi-modal remedial teaching, based on an Individualized Educational Plan is an essential intervention to cope with academic difficulties. However, co-morbidities that may be found in such children make remedial interventions less effective. Difficulties like visual/ auditory processing (even though there are no issues related to vision or hearing) impede academic skills causing stress in the child. This could lead to a loss of self-confidence, loss of interest in academics and other issues. Hence, dyslexia affects areas like behaviour and emotional condition in addition to academics. Multi-pronged intervention, not-limited to remedial teaching, plays a pivotal role in providing the child with comprehensive support.