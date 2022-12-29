MP government issues security warning to maintain peace and communal harmony

Bhopal (The Hawk): The Madhya Pradesh administration has issued a statewide security alert after getting information from the central agencies that communal peace in the state may be disrupted during the New Year.

The security alert will last until March 2023, according to a gazette notice published by the Home government on December 26. Until March of next year, district collectors may exercise the National Security Act's (NSA) detention authority.

"The state has been informed that certain individuals are actively attempting to undermine intercommunal harmony and engage in behaviour that jeopardises the state's ability to maintain security and public order. In light of the aforementioned conditions existing within the local limits of the districts, the state government is of the opinion that it is necessary to grant the district magistrates the authority to exercise the powers granted by Section 3 (3) of the National Security Act 1980 "the message was displayed.

The state administration further authorised district magistrates to exercise their authority to order detention under the NSA from January 1 through March 31, 2023, according to the statement.

In 2023, the state will have elections for the Assembly.

(Inputs from Agencies)