MP's Balaghat encounter kills Maoist with Rs 12 L reward

Bhopal (The Hawk): On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh Police said that they had killed a Naxalite with a reward of Rs. 12 lakh in an encounter in the state's Balaghat area.

A joint team from the Hawk Force and the district police began a search operation in the region after receiving information regarding the whereabouts of a wanted Naxalite. Maoists started shooting at the team, which resulted in a shootout. The body of one Maoist was discovered on Sunday during a search after the shooting, according to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanjay Singh.

The police squad retaliated after the Naxalites opened fire after being requested to submit, according to Singh. The assassinated Naxalite was identified as Bhoramdev Dalam member Rupesh nicknamed Hoonga. Singh continued, "He was carrying a reward of Rs. 12 lakh and was sought after by the police in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra."

The assassination of the wanted Maoist was a huge breakthrough, according to State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who briefed the media this morning. He was sought in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. "Effective action is being taken consistently by security forces to expel Naxalites from Madhya Pradesh." For the success of this operation, I commend Hawk Force and our police team,' Mishra continued.

Two Maoists were killed by Hawk Force during an encounter in the Balaghat forest last month. The movement of Maoists has reportedly increased in the Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra bordering Mandla district and Balaghat, according to a senior police officer, but security authorities have been able to prevent Maoist efforts to extend their presence.

