MCD Elections In Delhi, The People Of Delhi Rejected The BJP

Dineshpur (The Hawk): While giving his statement on the elections held in three states including Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party Kashipur District President Subhash Vyapar has said that the way the common man got 13 percent votes for the first time in Gujarat, due to which the party has now joined the status of a national party. . On Tuesday, the District President of Aam Aadmi Party, while talking to the journalists, told that the people of Delhi have rejected the BJP for the MCD elections in Delhi. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh also, the people there have wrested power from BJP on the issue of price rise. It is clear from here that the conscious people of the country are still looking at the Aam Aadmi Party with a view to work in the path of development. On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party's state secretary Amardeep Singh has also said that he had gone there from Uttarakhand to campaign for the Delhi MCD elections, where he has seen how people from the poorer sections are reposing faith in the Aam Aadmi Party than before. In the coming times, the Aam Aadmi Party will win their trust in every field.