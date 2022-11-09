LumaFusion, an iOS video editor, is now available for Android and ChromeOS

San Francisco (The Hawk): The well-known video editing programme "LumaFusion," which was previously only accessible for iOS devices, has now been made available for other Android and ChromeOS devices by LumaTouch.

SamMobile claims that LumaFusion was initially a launch-time Galaxy Tab S8 series-only feature, despite the company's assurances that it will soon be available on other Android tablets.

The app will cost $30 once its stable version is published, but it is now available for $20 while it is still in beta testing.

LumaFusion, a video editing app, became well-liked on a number of operating systems, including iOS, iPad OS, and Mac OS.

According to the article, it offers cut/copy/paste across projects, a magnetic timeline, up to 12 tracks (six video and six audio tracks), preset effects, and custom effects.

Additionally, it supports a green screen, colour styles, luma and chroma keys, blur, distortion, and colour styles. It supports slow-motion films and frame rates between 18 and 240. Complete Storyblocks integration for expensive audio-visual components is also added.

It includes speed effects, keyframe audio levels for audio, various text fonts and text size modifications, and auto music ducking during speech.

According to the source, the programme may import data from the smartphone, a USB storage drive, and several well-known cloud storage services (Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive).

(Inputs from Agencies)