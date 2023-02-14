Lord Hanuman's picture is removed from trainer jet model fin by HAL

The Lord Hanuman image was taken off the HLFT-42 model airplane's tail on Tuesday by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), according to news agency ANI. The model was on exhibit at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had on Monday at the Aero India exhibition displayed a scale model of its Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42, sparking attention among the attendees with a fin signage. Lord Hanuman appeared as a mace-swinging combatant on the mock-vertical up's fin. "The storm is coming," was written beneath the image.

The reasons behind the trainer's image that sparked online debate were not officially stated by HAL. However, a source said that the HF-24 Marut, an older, indigenously produced fighter from the 1960s, served as the trainer's inspiration.

According to its marketing, the HLFT-42 is a vital tool for training combat aircraft.