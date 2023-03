New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anticipation for upcoming talks with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, in an effort to further the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Albanese is in India for four days as part of a team of ministers and business leaders at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He touched down in Ahmedabad this afternoon, and on Thursday he'll stop in Mumbai before heading to New Delhi.—Inputs from Agencies