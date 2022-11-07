Locals in Gujarat's Rajkot vandalise a booze store

Rajkot (The Hawk): Locals in Rajkot, Gujarat, attacked a bootlegger's den after reports of harassment and disturbance by inebriated males in the neighbourhood.

Attackers broke into the den on Sunday night. The locals had been moaning about the annoyance for a while, but when nothing was done, they took matters into their own hands.

The group made the decision to raid the den on Sunday night after congregating near the Shyamal intersection.

The Aji Dam police station personnel was informed of the sizable gathering of irate persons by the Rajkot municipal police control room. When the squad arrived on the scene, they saw that the throng had attacked the bar.

The policeman made an effort to calm the crowd by promising to take action against the bootlegger, and after that, the crowd dispersed.

However, according to the FIR filed by head constable Nikunj Maraviya against the bootlegger Jagdish Mathasuriya and others, while on patrol, police became suspicious of the accused's whereabouts and discovered six kilogramme of country booze valued at just Rs 120.

(Inputs from Agencies)