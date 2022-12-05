Lingayat Mutt sex scandal: Mother of victims writes to president, asking for mercy killing or justice

Mysuru, Karnataka (The Hawk): In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, the mother of two victims in the Lingayat Mutt sex scandal requested that either they receive justice or permission for a mercy death.

Give us mercy murdering or deliver justice. You stand in for the oppressed classes. The letter stated, "You are like a mother to us and give us justice.

The letter noted that "few police have reached the conclusion that the alleged seer had not done anything and it is a conspiracy by us and our children."

"After lodging, we and our kids have no where to stay. Food has been a struggle for us. The people who are housing us are viewed with suspicion," the mother said.

"Beti padav and beti bachao's catchphrase is being turned into a joke. Our goal is fairness. I tried to end my life after my husband left me. I was told to visit Murugha Mutt, and that is where I began my life, she says.

My two daughters were brought to the seer's private room, Motherly President. They were returned after being sexually assaulted. I was helpless in that situation as well. Who will take us seriously? Who will lend a hand? I was swallowing the sorrow in silence as I awaited the day of justice," the mother said.

"Me and my girls are among those who lost housing as a result of the sexual assault case. Many kids have came to me and told me about being sexually exploited. My choice to seek justice through the Odanadi institution is currently being viewed as a crime, she claimed.

"Those who aided us are receiving retribution. Is it feasible for a poor mother to make false accusations against her daughters' character? Legal action is taken against those who have been truthful. "I am seeking justice on behalf of lakhs of moms and daughters who have been victims. It is an insult to the truth, it is a disrespect to the legislation that has been designed to safeguard children, and some police officials appear to have concluded that it is a conspiracy. Please take my request under urgent consideration. Allow me and my daughters to live honourably. If not, kindly accede to mercy killing, the letter requests.

