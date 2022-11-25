Lava introduces a low-cost phone featuring an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Friday, domestic smartphone manufacturer Lava unveiled a new low-cost model with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 CPU and a premium glass back.

At a cost of Rs 9,299, Blaze NXT is offered through the company's retail network and will be made available for purchase on December 2 on Amazon and the Lava website.

Glass Blue, Glass Red, and Glass Green are the three colour options available for the new gadget.

The NXT features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset with a maximum clock speed of 2.3 GHz and a 16.55cm (6.5-inch) display.

Additionally, it has 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM that can be expanded by 3GB.

According to Tejinder Singh, Product Head at Lava International Limited, "The Blaze NXT comes with Glass Back and is the classiest entry-level smartphone to satisfy the aspirations of next-generation consumers."

With capabilities like time lapse, slow motion films, GIFS, and intelligent document scanning, the new smartphone has a 13MP AI triple rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies.

It also has beauty mode features for smoothing, slimming, whitening, and enlarging the eyes.

The company stated, "For a superior after-sales consumer experience, a free service at home will also be provided to the clients," adding that customers could take advantage of the service at their doorstep during the warranty period.

A 5000mAh battery powers the Blaze NXT, which also boasts a quality glass back and a rear fingerprint sensor.

(Inputs from Agencies)