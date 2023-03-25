Land-for-jobs'scam': CBI questions Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi, ED questions sister Misa

New Delhi: Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his sister, a member of parliament, Misa Bharti, were questioned by investigators on Saturday, sources said, in connection with the railways land-for-jobs fraud case.

They said that the ED questioned Bharti for more than six hours, while the CBI questioned Yadav for more than eight.

Congress national secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the BJP for probing the two Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) politicians, claiming the ruling party wants to wipe out the Opposition and democracy and adding, "We are all united against the attack on democracy." She posted a tweet in Hindi which read, "The BJP's ultimate goal is to eliminate the opposition and democracy in India. That's why it keeps trying to silence the people's opposition." According to his pledge to the Delhi High Court from last week, Yadav finally showed up at the CBI headquarters here at 10:30 am after missing three other dates specified by the agency.