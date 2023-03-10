Land for employment scam: ED seeks Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders

New Delhi: On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched various places in Bihar as part of its money laundering investigation into the land for jobs'scam' case. These included the homes of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's three daughters and other RJD leaders.

In Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi, and Mumbai, officials have said they are searching locations associated with Prasad's daughters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav, and Hema Yadav, as well as former RJD MP Abu Dojana.

An entourage of central security personnel is now searching several dozen locations. They further alleged that a property in south Delhi that is associated with Prasad's son, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, is also being protected.—Inputs from Agencies