Lachit Borphukan's 400th birthday celebration is launched by Sitharaman

New Delhi/Guwahati (The Hawk): The three-day commemorations of the 400th birthday of the Ahom Army General Lachit Borphukan from the 17th century were launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Speaking at the occasion, Sitharaman commended the Assam government for making the first thorough effort to introduce the rest of the nation to a figure as imposing as Lachit Borphukan.

Every Indian should be aware of his unwavering display of bravery, strategy, and chivalry on the battlefield, she continued.

The Assam administration was urged by the Union Finance Minister to hold comparable celebrations honouring the Ahom era across the nation.

"I would propose that the Union Ministry of Culture assist with the state administration in this regard," Sitharaman added.

The exhibition featuring relics dating back to Kumar Bhaskar Varman's reign was also inaugurated by the Finance Minister by cutting a ribbon.

She recommended that the Assam government take all necessary steps to preserve and maintain this cultural treasure, praising the tradition of writing chronicles known as "buranjis" and the distinctive architectural features found in the "moidams" of Charaideo.

