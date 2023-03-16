Labourer dies after falling off under-construction building in south Delhi

New Delhi: Thursday, a 32-year-old construction worker died after falling from the third floor of a building under construction in south Delhi.

Ali Usman, a native and longtime resident of Jewar, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, was confirmed to be the victim.

The police say they received a complaint at 11:45 a.m. about a guy who had fallen off the top of a construction site on Satbari Main road.

"A police team reached the spot. Rafi Usman, younger brother of the deceased was also found present there. Enquiries further revealed that the deceased was doing work of fabricating," said a senior police official.

"Today, he was transporting raw material (pieces of iron rods) from the ground floor to the third floor. During transportation of cutting materia,l Ali Usman fell down from the third floor. The stairs of the building are without railing or alternate safety measures," said the official.

"The body was shifted to AIIMS hospital and an autopsy of the body will be conducted. A case under relevant sections of the IPC is being registered against the owner of the property," the official added.—Inputs from Agencies