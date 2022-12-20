Kodanad heist and murder: Police question dead computer operator's family

Chennai (The Hawk): The notorious Kodanad estate murder and heist case took a new turn when the CB-CID team of Tamil Nadu Police visited the home of Dhinesh Kumar, the estate office's computer operator who committed suicide on July 3, 2017.

Parents, other family members, and friends of Dhinesh Kumar were questioned by a seven-person CB-CID team. The police squad went to Dinesh Kumar's home, where he was discovered dead in mysterious circumstances.

If the DMK were to be returned to power, it pledged in its election campaign that it would reopen the Kodanad murder-heist case.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Late J. Jayalalithaa and her close aide and former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala, jointly own the Kodanad estate.

Following Jayalalitha's passing on December 5, 2016, and Sasikala's detention in connection with a case involving disproportionate assets in February 2017, there was a significant theft at the Kodanad estate on April 23 and 24, 2017, during which the estate's guard Om Bahadur perished.

A group of ten guys had arrived at the estate and attacked them, according to another watchman, Krishna Thapa, who was found severely hurt. Thapa informed the police of the attack.

Former Jayalalithaa driver Kanakarajan was the first defendant in the case. Five days after the Kodanad theft, in an unexpected turn of events, Kanakarajan was killed in a car accident when he was struck by a speeding truck on the Salem-Chennai highway. The second accused, Sayan, and his family were involved in an accident in Walayar in the Palakkad district on the same day that his wife and daughter perished, but Sayan managed to flee.

On July 3, 2017, Dinesh Kumar, the Kodanad estate's computer operator, was unexplainably discovered hanged in his home.

To reinvestigate the matter, the DMK administration has assembled a special team of CB-CID sleuths from the Tamil Nadu Police.

(Inputs from Agencies)