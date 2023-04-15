Khartoum violence: Indian embassy in Sudan warns extreme caution

New Delhi: After large-scale violence broke out in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Saturday, the Indian embassy in Sudan urged Indian nationals in the country to take extreme precautions and remain home.

The mission tweeted to the Indian people to "remain calm" while they awaited further information. Clashes and explosions were reported in several parts of Khartoum as tensions between a paramilitary group and the Sudanese Army continued to rise.

All Indians, please take note. In light of the reported shootings and conflicts, all citizens of India are urged to exercise extreme caution, remain indoors, and cease all outdoor activity immediately. The Indian embassy called urged everyone to "remain calm and wait for updates."—Inputs from Agencies