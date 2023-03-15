Kharge rejects BJP apology demand for Rahul's UK statements

New Deldi: On Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his comments in the UK is out of the question, adding that anyone wanting an apology should instead answer for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "humiliating" the people of the country overseas.

Gandhi has been under pressure to retract his "democracy under threat" comments made in the UK by the Bharatiya Janata Party and a number of high-ranking ministers.

"I would like to offer a question to the people demanding an apology (from Rahul Gandhi): (what about) when Modi ji went to five-six nations and humiliated the people of our country and we were informed by him that being born in India is a sin?" Kharge said.—Inputs from Agencies