New Delhi: Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, is home to beautiful temples that are recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and will host the first G20 conference under the culture track in the last week of February.

On Monday, a high-ranking official announced the meeting dates: February 22nd through the 25th.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is a global forum for governments representing the world's main industrialised and emerging economies.—Inputs from Agencies