Kerala police invoke UAPA on main train arson suspect

Kozhikode(Ker): On Sunday, authorities in Kerala chose to charge the primary suspect in the train arson that claimed three lives under the severe Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A top police official on the SIT has told that the accused will be subject to UAPA laws and that more information will be made public in the coming days.

Investigators who now have custody of Shahrukh Saifi travelled with him to Kannur on April 12 to collect evidence from the two train coaches where he allegedly started the fire that killed three people, including a two-year-old child.—Inputs from Agencies