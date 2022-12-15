Kerala man drowns after jumping into well with daughters

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): In Thrissur, Kerala, a man perished on Thursday after jumping into a well with his two daughters.

Shihab's wife tried to talk him out of the drastic action, but he didn't give up and leaped into the well with the kids.

Shihab drowned because he got a head injury when he leaped into the well, but his wife was able to save the girls.

A small-time tile businessman named Shihab committed suicide because of financial problems. His firm suffered greatly as a result of the COVID outbreak, and his debts increased. Additionally, sources claimed that one of his daughters needed surgery due to a health issue.

