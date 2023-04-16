Kejriwal questioned at CBI headquarters for nearly nine hours; AAP leaders protest

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI for nearly nine hours on Sunday in the excise policy case, despite protestations from his party. Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the claims of scam were untrue, and that the CBI was working at the request of the BJP.

There were about 56 inquiries directed at me. We have nothing to hide, so I went ahead and answered all of their questions. The allegations of a spirits fraud are baseless and politically motivated fabrications. Kejriwal told reporters as he left the CBI offices at around 8.30 p.m., "We will die but not give up honesty."

On Friday before last, Kejriwal was called to appear as a witness before the agency's investigating team.—Inputs from Agencies